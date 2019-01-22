LONDON (AP) — Movies from around the world that place compelling personal stories amid historical tumult are competing in the Academy Awards race for best foreign-language film.

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron’s autobiographical memory masterpiece “Roma” received one of his 10 Oscar nominations Tuesday in the category. The black-and-white film, whose tally of nominations is equaled only by Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite,” is also up for trophies including best director and best picture.

It’s joined by another black-and-white period drama: “Cold War,” Polish director Pawel Pawlikowsi’s tale of romance between a singer and a musician across midcentury Europe.

The film, inspired by the director’s parents, was also nominated for cinematography and directing. Pawlikowski’s last film, “Ida,” won the foreign-language Oscar in 2015.

Also in the running are “Shoplifters,” Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s affecting tale of a family on society’s margins — winner of the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize — and Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki’s Cannes Jury Prize winner “Capernaum,” a powerful neo-realist drama about a Syrian child refugee struggling to survive.

German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, who won the foreign-language Oscar in 2007 for Cold War surveillance drama “The Lives of Others,” is nominated for “Never Look Away,” the story of an artist’s evolution in a traumatized post-World War II Germany.

“Never Look Away” was inspired by the life of 86-year-old German artist Gerhard Richter, who has been publicly critical of the film.

The winner will be announced at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 24.

