Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother announced.

A cause of death has not been released.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you,” Drena De Niro wrote on Instagram. “I’m so sorry my baby.”

Robert De Niro has not publicly commented. Drena, who is also an actress, is the adopted daughter of the “Goodfellas” star and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott.

