ROME (AP) — A 2,000-year-old building where gladiators trained in Pompeii is now open to visitors, eight years after its collapse following rainfall.
The Pompeii archaeological site said the public can tour the Schola Armaturarum on Thursdays. Experts will explain their painstaking restoration of damaged frescoes that decorated the site where gladiators trained before combat in the ancient Roman city.
Its opening was hailed by Italy’s culture ministry as the “symbolic place of Pompeii’s rebirth,” following years of dismaying news that various ruins had crumbled amid modern-day neglect of the sprawling, once-flourishing city that was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.
The building had also suffered heavy damage from World War II Allied bombing.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Dubious Achievements: the best, worst and slyest from movies in 2018 VIEW
- Daryl Dragon, Captain of Captain & Tennille, dead at 76
- New on HBO in January 2019: 'True Detective,' 'Ocean's 8,' 'Brexit' and 'Tully'
- New on Hulu in January 2019: 'Annihilation,' 'The Commuter,' 'Support the Girls' and 'Lodge 49'
Several recent exciting finds by archaeologists point to better days for the popular Pompeii tourist site.