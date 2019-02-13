MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say police in Moscow suspect a British dancer with the renowned Bolshoi Ballet of possessing cocaine.

Channel REN TV said officers stopped Oscar Frame in the Russian capital on Monday. The channel’s report said the officers became suspicious the dancer had drugs on him when he allegedly headed in another direction after spotting them.

The Bolshoi declined to comment to The Associated Press on Wednesday night. It wasn’t clear if Frame was in custody.

Frame is one of the few non-Russians in the Bolshoi’s ballet corps. Russian media describe him as a promising performer.

He graduated from the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg in 2017.