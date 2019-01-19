NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Guitarist Reggie Young, who played on hundreds of hit records backing up Elvis, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and many more, has died. He was 82.

Friend and session musician David Briggs said Young died Thursday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Young started his illustrious career in Memphis, where he was an in-demand session player working with acclaimed producer Chips Moman, and opened for the Beatles with the Bill Black Combo in 1964. He played on “Hooked on a Feeling,” by BJ Thomas, “Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, and “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley.

After moving to Nashville in the 1970s, he became part of the Nashville Cats session players recording with The Highwaymen, George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Dolly Parton.