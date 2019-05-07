‘Texicanas’

Premiere of reality show set in San Antonio introduces and follows six successful members of the city’s Mexican American community, exploring the cultural dynamics and social tensions between Mexico and Southern Texas; 10 p.m. Tuesday on BRAVO.

Also on Tuesday

“The Village,” 8 p.m. (KING): With Christmas approaching, Ron tries to reunite the splintered village family; Nick makes an important discovery; Patricia glimpses a new life after receiving bad news; a surprise guest stirs up emotions between Ben and Ava.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Team Flash is on high alert after Cicada II threatens to unleash a dangerous virus that would put all meta-humans at risk.

“The Kids Are Alright,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Peggy’s competitive side kicks in to get Mike into the limelight; Joey acts as Timmy’s manager to make sure he performs his magic act at the carnival; Eddie is determined to prove that carnival games aren’t all rigged.

“The 100,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): The team on the ground fights to survive the threat they face on the new planet; Raven joins forces with an unlikely ally to save the Mothership.

“Bless This Mess,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Rio has trouble adjusting to social and cultural differences between New York and Nebraska, resulting in awkward encounters; Mike and Rio convince Rudy and Beau to step out of their comfort zone and express their feelings.

“Deadliest Catch,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Big waves shake Jake to his core as a shifting stack threatens to capsize the Saga; Sig and Mandy haul in angry seas; Josh and Casey gamble on quota; greenhorns face tough love.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): First of two-part season finale; Pride and Lasalle travel to war-torn South Ossetia to locate an FBI agent who was kidnapped during a failed mission to apprehend the leader of Apollyon, the underground spy network responsible for murdering Pride’s father.

“New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m. (KING): Max goes head to head with hospital administration with his new plan for patients without insurance; Iggy struggles with an accusation against him; Sharpe navigates her role as deputy medical director.

