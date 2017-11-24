Readers rave about Thanksgiving dinner, rant about clueless drivers

RAVE To my wife for planning, prepping, cooking, timing, serving, and sitting with us for yet another Thanksgiving dinner.

RANT To people who’ve been clueless, selfish drivers during recent stormy commutes. We can’t see you if your lights aren’t on, and you shouldn’t be driving too fast for the conditions. We all want to get home, so please drive with your common sense on and your hastiness off.