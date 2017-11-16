Readers rave about free breakfast, rant about bad side street traffic

RAVE To the person who made my day with a random act of kindness, paying for my breakfast at a downtown restaurant.

RANT To my City Council representative who hasn’t responded to my two requests for information on his efforts to advocate for making his districts’s neighborhood streets safe. My street is beset by speeding cars trying to avoid clogged arterials and stop lights, posing a danger to children, the elderly, and parked cars. After 28 days, I still haven’t received a response.