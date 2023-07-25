Artists and audiences in Seattle have known Randy Ford as a dancer, choreographer, singer, trans activist, kiki ball emcee, dance educator. They know her by her swift lyrics as Aísha Noir in her debut recorded song “Emerald City.” Or by the long stretch of her leg as she lifted it high into the air and held it there, seemingly effortlessly, for minutes during her performance in the locally famous show “Black Bois.”

Fewer people are aware of Ford’s behind-the-scenes legwork as the development director for the Black trans advocacy group the Lavender Rights Project, or her work as a member of the Washington Black Trans Task Force.

But her career in offices has taken leaps as stunning as her jetés onstage. When the pandemic caused the cancellation of live performances, Ford chose to commit more time to her offstage interests and ramped up her advocacy work. She learned fast and swiftly moved up at the Lavender Rights Project.

Now, three years later, Ford steps into an even bigger role as the executive director of the Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, the nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Black artists that’s lovingly known by community members as the CD Forum. Former director Sharon Nyree Williams stepped down earlier this year after 10 years in the role. She will be taking over as interim executive director of Spectrum Dance Theater.

“We are excited about Randy’s artistic vision, arts management experience and depth of connection to the communities that the Central District Forum serves,” said Jeff Cohen, CD Forum board member and search committee member. “Randy is passionate about the importance of CD Forum as a place where the many different facets of the Black experience are expressed and celebrated as well as about continuing and expanding its role as a place for the community to gather.”

Ford is in many ways a product of CD Forum. Her face and name show up regularly in a scan through the past seven years of CD Forum’s events archives, and when she wasn’t doing pirouettes on the stages hosted by CD Forum, she was in the audience cheering on other local Black artists. Now, as executive director of the organization that helped her grow as an artist and connect with a community of Black creators, Ford feels like she’s come full circle to help other artists do the same — and, hopefully, she says, so much more.

“One of the biggest things I’m really interested in is artist development,” said Ford. “I want all of these artists to feel on top of the world. I want all of these artists to feel the support that I had.”

Ford first came to CD Forum as an artist in 2016 when she performed in “Showing Out,” a regular showcase of Black choreographers hosted by CD Forum. Ford sounds like she’s still in awe as she describes the wealth of Black Seattle artistic talent that was in the room that day — people like Donald Byrd, artistic director of Spectrum Dance Theater; choreographers Jade Solomon Curtis and Alex Crozier; former Seattle Arts Commissioner Vivian Phillips.

“I remember it wasn’t even the show that was the magical part. It was everything leading up to it,” said Ford. “To me, it was my first time really seeing the arts community in Seattle, the Black arts community in Seattle really take up space … . It was one of the biggest affirmations for me that I was exactly where I needed to be.”

Born in Seattle and raised in South King County, for many years, as she was starting out as an artist in Seattle, she thought she needed to move to a bigger city to pursue her creative career. She laughed as she admitted that every year she would tell her friends that she was planning to move to New York or Los Angeles. And every year, she stayed, and kept performing locally. She forged stronger and broader connections right here in Seattle.

“I realized that I never had to move. I could create and develop as an artist here,” said Ford.

CD Forum was a big part of that, said Ford. There, Ford met mentors who helped her with creative feedback and collaborators she could bounce ideas off of. CD Forum provided venue space for the first full-length show she co-produced in 2019, “Queen Street.” CD Forum’s regular “Sunday Dinners” were a chance to sit and just talk with artists in different fields over a meal supporting local Black chefs.

“Do not sleep on her. CD Forum really is doing it,” said Ford. “CD Forum has been so instrumental and so helpful and resourceful for me. If I were by myself somewhere else, it definitely would have been much harder.”

The CD Forum staff believe Ford’s background as a local artist is part of what will make her a strong leader for the organization in Seattle.

Tonieh Thompson, who has worked and volunteered at the CD Forum for the past 10 years, got to know Ford through the projects Ford has done at CD Forum and throughout Seattle and has been impressed by the community response to her work.

“I cannot wait to see how that will mix with and expand CD Forum as an artistic force,” said Thompson. “It gives her the range of perspective — in the weeds all the way to 30,000 feet — required to run a successful organization that is focused on discovering, nurturing and growing unique Black talent.”

“Seattle’s gonna love this,” said former executive director Williams, who actually urged Ford to apply for the job. “This is great for Seattle because of who Randy Ford is as a person — as a trans person, a nonbinary person, as a person who has given and endured in the arts community in Seattle.”

But Ford has kept her eye on the national scene too, and part of her vision for CD Forum going forward is to bring more national attention to Seattle’s artists and send Seattle artists onto national stages, whether through touring, teaching, residencies or just networking.

“I just really want the world to start turning their heads over to see like, ‘Oh, snap, they’ve been really going off [in Seattle],’ ” said Ford. “I don’t want any of these artists, including myself, to feel like we’re in our emerging phase anymore. … We are not aspiring anything; we are literally doing it.”

But first things first. Ford just wrapped up her first month in the role and is getting oriented.

Once she has her footing, her first plans are to build out her team. She plans to bring on new board members and eventually hire a fund developer.

Going from the stage to the office has come with some surprises as she learns the ins and outs of the organization. The biggest one is how much CD Forum has been able to do with so little over the years, said Ford, namely its relatively small budget and a staff of only four people. (For the most recent year for which its 990 tax filing is publicly available, the organization had about $362,000 in revenue and $257,000 in expenses.) Having experienced firsthand just how much the organization can do with such limitations, Ford isn’t the least bit daunted.

“I am super honored to be adding to the legacy of Black women that are leading this organization,” she said. “I think that is super freaking rad. And really on my agenda is to do a good job, to do my best and to just think creatively [about] how to make it bigger and better.”

But it’s not all administrative duties and no play. Luckily for Seattle audiences, Ford may be spending more time in the office, but she isn’t done performing. Next month, she’ll be performing in San Francisco and has a number of music and dance performances around Seattle through the rest of the summer and fall as she balances her work as an artist and as a leader lifting up other artists.

“Stage or no stage, sound or no sound, I’m going to tell a story,” she said. “Make art that makes people cringe and makes people squirm, makes people itch for something more. … I’m here to tell the story. So, please tell stories. Tell more stories.”