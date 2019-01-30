SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A railroad owner has settled a civil lawsuit by the family of a film worker killed in a 2014 train collision on its tracks in Georgia, ending the company’s appeal of a $3.9 million jury verdict in the case.
Court records show CSX Transportation finalized the confidential settlement with Sarah Jones’ family Jan. 24. Jones was killed Feb. 20, 2014, when a freight train southwest of Savannah slammed into film workers shooting a movie about singer Gregg Allman.
Though CSX had denied filmmakers permission to shoot on its property, a jury in 2017 ordered CSX to pay $3.9 million in damages. The company appealed the verdict.
The woman’s father, Richard Jones, said in a statement Wednesday: “We’re relieved that the lawsuit has concluded.”
CSX spokeswoman Laura Phelps declined to comment.