NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse says he wrote a letter threatening to reveal details of her sexual history if she didn’t drop a lawsuit.
The woman, Faith Rodgers, and her attorney, Gloria Allred, spoke Monday at a news conference in New York.
Allred says Kelly sent the letter in October to another of Rodgers’ attorneys.
In the letter, a person identifying himself as R. Kelly writes that if the suit went forward, he would have “10 personal male witnesses” testify about Rodgers’ sex life.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- 4 Seattle rappers who had big years in 2018
- Brandi Carlile forming supergroup, the Highwomen, with Amanda Shires and Margo Price
- Tim Tebow announces engagement to former Miss Universe
It reads she should stop if she “really cares about her own reputation.”
The singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says the letter “looks fake.” Kelly denies any misconduct.
His career has been in turmoil since the airing of a documentary detailing accusations against him.