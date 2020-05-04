ArtsFund on Monday announced new projections about pandemic-related losses in regional arts, cultural and scientific nonprofits, as well as its first round of coronavirus-related relief grants.

The biggest number from the Seattle-based research, advocacy and granting organization: an estimated $133 million to $135 million in lost revenue by the end of September. In March, ArtsFund had estimated that organizations would lose $74.1 million through the end of the May.

These estimates were drawn from a survey of 90 groups (93% in King County, the rest in Pierce and Snohomish Counties) with budgets between $250,000 and over $5 million. (Each group calculated its lost revenue through the end of its fiscal year — some end in June, others end in September.)

The arts, culture and science organizations also reported they had collectively laid off 4,976 employees, and 76% had canceled fundraisers that were key to their operations.

ArtsFund has also been raising money for its coronavirus relief efforts, and announced its first round of grants, totaling $2.64 million, to 80 organizations in the Puget Sound area, including Hugo House, Coyote Central, Seattle Repertory Theatre, On the Boards, Red Eagle Soaring, Seattle Pro Musica, Seattle Symphony Orchestra and many others. The grants ranged between $5,000 and $75,000.

In the midst of all this activity, ArtsFund has also hired a new director, Michael Greer, who now runs Oregon Ballet Theatre, and had worked both as a professional ballet dancer and in the private sector in India and China.