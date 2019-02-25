RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have traveled to one of Morocco’s most prestigious equestrian clubs to learn about how therapy using horses can benefit children with disabilities.
The couple walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the Royal Equestrian Sports Complex in Rabat on Monday. The royal pair walked past horses in a stable block and reached out to stroke the animals.
Harry and Meghan will later watch children make pancakes using a recipe from the cookbook “Together: Our Community Cookbook.” Meghan was the driving force behind the book’s publication, which was worked on and raised money for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.
The brief visit to Morocco is expected to be Meghan’s last international trip before she gives birth to the couple’s first child in April.
