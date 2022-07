Now streaming: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' available on VOD, 'Black Bird' on Apple TV+ and more

'Hamilton' is coming back to Seattle. Here are 5 fun facts and how to get tickets

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here