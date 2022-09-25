Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone was hospitalized Saturday after experiencing a “stabbing pain” in his body, he announced on social media.

The Syracuse-born artist, whose real name is Austin Post, said he woke up to a “cracking sound” on his right side.

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” Post wrote in the announcement shared on Twitter. “We’re in the hospital right now.”

Post, 27, canceled a concert in Boston on Saturday night, and said fans’ tickets would be valid at a yet-be-rescheduled show.

The rapper injured his ribs a week earlier after falling through an opening in the stage during a concert in St. Louis. His manager said in an update afterward that Post suffered bruised ribs.

Post didn’t specify whether Saturday’s issue was related to the rib injuries.

Known for hits like “Better Now” and “Congratulations,” Post is a nine-time Grammy nominee. His nominations include song and record of the year for “Circles” and album of the year for “Hollywood’s Bleeding” in 2021.

