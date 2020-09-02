Blue Star Donuts, the artisanal doughnut shop that grew to nearly a dozen locations in Oregon and California, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, according to a press release from the company.

In June, Blue Star announced that the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the company to close of a handful of its Portland-area locations, including its sprawling 2-year-old headquarters in downtown Portland. The doughnut shop is now down to four Portland-area locations and three in Southern California.

“Our industry has been hit from all sides during the pandemic,” Blue Star CEO Katie Poppe wrote in the press release. “Ultimately, we made a decision that we believe will help us pivot, unlock the future, and be better than ever.”

The remaining Portland-area locations can be found at 672 S. Gaines St., #2; 3753 N. Mississippi Ave.; and 3325 S.E. Division St., #1. A location in the pre-security main terminal at the Portland International Airport remains temporarily closed.

The former Blue Star headquarters at 1237 S.W. Washington St. is expected to turn into a new doughnut shop focused on cream-filled Berliner doughnuts from talented Bar King baker Katherine Benvenuti later this year.

