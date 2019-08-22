WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Rescuers have found the body of a Polish celebrity businessman who went missing after falling from his motorboat into a lake, a Polish minister said Thursday.

Piotr Wozniak-Starak, 39, who produced some of Poland’s most popular movies, hadn’t been seen since late Saturday. A search began early Sunday after his empty motorboat was spotted floating on the Kisajno Lake, in northeastern Poland. A 27-year-old woman, identified only as Ewa O., was soon found and said she and the businessman fell off the boat into the lake and she swam some 100 meters (yards) to the shore.

Deputy Interior Minister Jaroslaw Zielinski tweeted Thursday: “Everything indicates that the body of Piotr Wozniak-Starak has been found.” He extended condolences to the family.

Wozniak-Starak studied at Emmerson College in Boston and at the Parsons School of Design in new York. He chose to build a career in the movie business rather than join the family pharmaceutical business. He founded Watchout Studio that produced the blockbuster movie “Gods,” starring Tomasz Kot, about cardiologist Zbigniew Religa who, against all odds under communism launched Poland’s heart transplant program.

Wozniak-Starak was the husband of a popular television journalist Agnieszka Wozniak-Starak. The flamboyant couple were regularly featured in the country’s tabloids. His stepfather, Jerzy Starak, is among Poland’s richest men, with business chiefly in pharmaceuticals. His mother, Anna Wozniak-Starak is a former model and runs an upscale restaurant in Warsaw’s historic Lazienki Park.

The family has a vacation estate on the Kisajno Lake.