NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in an attack on comedian Andy Dick outside a New Orleans nightclub where he had performed.

In a news release, New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney says 46-year-old David Hale was arrested early Wednesday and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree battery and simple battery.

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Philip Stelly said he did not know whether Hale had an attorney.

Dick told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate someone punched him early Saturday, knocking him out for 15 minutes. Dick was outside the French Quarter club when he was punched.

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn’t have any reason to expect to be attacked.

The comedian and musician is known for his role in the 1990s NBC-TV show “NewsRadio.”