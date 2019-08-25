SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Plácido Domingo returns to the stage at the Salzburg Festival in his first appearance since nine women accused him of sexual harassment in a report by The Associated Press.

The case has divided the opera world. Two U.S. opera houses immediately canceled planned appearances. European opera houses have so far confirmed engagements scheduled through November 2020, in what some see as an effort to slow a perceived rush to judgment in the #MeToo movement.

The 78-year-old star, who rose to global fame as a tenor, will sing the baritone role of Miller in the Sunday performance of “Luisa Miller.”

He has received unwavering support from the festival. Domingo appears smiling in an Instagram posted this week by co-star Nino Machaidze alongside tenor Piotr Beczala and conductor James Conlon.