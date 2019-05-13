The list of Doris Day’s films and her leading men:

1948— “Romance on the High Seas” (Jack Carson)

1949— “My Dream Is Yours” (Jack Carson); “It’s a Great Feeling” (Dennis Morgan, Jack Carson)

1950— “Young Man with a Horn” (Kirk Douglas); Tea for Two” (Gordon MacRae); “The West Point Story” (James Cagney)

1951— “Storm Warning” (Ronald Reagan); “Lullaby of Broadway” (Gene Nelson); “On Moonlit Bay” (Gordon MacRae); “Starlift” (cameo)

1952— “I’ll See You in My Dreams” (Danny Thomas); “The Winning Team” (Ronald Reagan)

1953— “April in Paris” (Ray Bolger); “By the Light of the Silvery Moon” (Gordon MacRae); “Calamity Jane” (Howard Keel)

1954— “Lucky Me” (Robert Cummings)

1955— “Young at Heart” (Frank Sinatra); “Love Me or Leave Me” (James Cagney)

1956— “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (James Stewart); “Julie” (Louis Jourdan).

1957— “The Pajama Game” (John Raitt)

1958— “Teacher’s Pet” (Clark Gable); “Tunnel of Love” (Richard Widmark)

1959— “It Happened to Jane” (Jack Lemmon); “Pillow Talk” (Rock Hudson)

1960— “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” (David Niven); “Midnight Lace” (Rex Harrison)

1962— “Lover Come Back” (Rock Hudson); “That Touch of Mink” (Cary Grant); “Billy Rose’sJumbo” (Stephen Boyd).

1963— “The Thrill of It All” (James Garner); “Move Over Darling” (James Garner)

1964— “Send Me No Flowers” (Rock Hudson)

1965— “Do Not Disturb” (Rod Taylor)

1966— “Glass Bottom Boat” (Rod Taylor)

1967— “Caprice” (Richard Harris); “Ballad of Josie” (Peter Graves)

1968— “Where Were You When the Lights Went Out?” (Robert Morse)

1969— “With Six You Get Egg Roll” (Brian Keith)