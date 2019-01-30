PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating 40 years of official U.S.-China diplomatic ties with a new tour.
Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin will lead the tour in May to Beijing, Tianjin, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Shanghai, with Shanghai-born pianist Haochen Zhang as soloist.
The orchestra says that during a time of uncertainty in the countries’ relations, they hope to serve as a “cultural bridge.”
The tour will launch with a weeklong residency in Beijing that includes two concerts, panel discussions, a chamber performance with musicians of the National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra, and performances during the China International Music Competition.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- A critic and a high schooler co-review 'Dear Evan Hansen' at Seattle's Paramount Theatre
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- We're starting a book club! Join Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald in a new online group
It marks the orchestra’s 12th tour of China.
Under legendary conductor Eugene Ormandy, it was the first U.S. orchestra to visit China in 1973 as part of a historic thaw in relations between the two countries.