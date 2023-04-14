Pete Davidson is reuniting with an ex. No, not of the romantic variety.

The comedian will return to his stomping grounds at “Saturday Night Live,” a year after he left the sketch series. Davidson will return to Studio 8H to host the show on May 6, according to multiple reports.

NBC did not immediately respond to the L.A. Times’ request for confirmation Thursday. The accompanying musical guest has not been revealed.

Davidson left “SNL” after its Season 47 finale in May 2022. When he joined “SNL” as a featured player in 2014 at age 20, Davidson became one of the long-running series’ youngest cast members ever.

The “King of Staten Island” star will take the “SNL” stage just days after his new Peacock comedy “Bupkis” premieres on May 4. He stars alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels serves as an executive producer on “Bupkis.”

During his eight-year tenure on “SNL”, Davidson took on a variety of roles, including spacey skater boy Chad. He also appeared as disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Oscar winner Rami Malek and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Davidson’s time on “Saturday Night Live” was also defined by high-profile romances with singer Ariana Grande, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor, model Kaia Gerber and Kim Kardashian (in fact, their romance began when Kardashian hosted “SNL” in October 2021).

In a recent conversation with Jon Bernthal for his “Real Ones” podcast, Davidson said he doesn’t get the buzz around his dating life. He also said he wasn’t a fan when “SNL” poked fun at his relationships.

“I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you,” he told People magazine. “Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you.”