PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PBS is launching a weekly series that will link headline-making stories to their historical roots.

The magazine-format program, titled “Retro Report,” will be hosted by journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani, PBS said Friday.

Humorist Andy Borowitz, who writes for the New Yorker magazine, will contribute a weekly segment.

“Retro Report” aims to provide insights on major stories, as well as “correct the record” and expose myths, said Perry Simon, PBS’ chief programming executive.

Four stories will be explored each week, with the goal of widening the discussion beyond what the scope of the 24-hour breaking news cycle, PBS said in announcing the program.

Among the topics to be explored: the connection between Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest and the clenched fists of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics; why the government has a multimillion-dollar program to care for wild horses because of a 50-year-old law; why modern U.S. drug approval laws are so strict.

PBS member stations will develop separate content that focuses on local stories and history, PBS said.

The hour-long “Retro Report” will debut this fall.