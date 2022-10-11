Come 2023, Washington’s nonprofit arts and culture sector will receive one of its largest private investments to date.

Funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, the Community Accelerator Grant will provide $10 million worth of grants to Washington arts and culture nonprofits, tribal organizations, and organizations that are fiscally sponsored (i.e. those that have a nonprofit collecting grants for them). ArtsFund, a statewide arts advocacy and grant-making organization, will distribute the grants, ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. All organizations will need to show that they produce or support arts and culture activities, but the grants will be unrestricted, allowing organizations to use the funds how they best see fit, said Michael Greer, president and CEO of ArtsFund.

Applications are set to open in January, and ArtsFund will provide specific guidelines in December. Information can be found at artsfund.org/accelerator.

Helping to select grant recipients will be the community advisory panel, a diverse group of individuals from the community who will ensure decision-making is “as close to the community as possible,” Greer said. ArtsFund is still in the process of forming the panel.

ArtsFund’s grant program will kick-start its support for arts and culture organizations, as they enter the fourth year of the pandemic without funding available earlier on, like federal Paycheck Protection Program loans or city of Seattle grants.

“We’re not at the end of the pandemic, we’re at the beginning of a structural change,” Greer said. “Organizations are … reopening into this new world with the idea that the world has changed. And as they retool, to meet the demands of a changing world, they’re going to need support in order to make that happen.”

The grant has been a long time in the making, said Lara Littlefield, Vulcan’s executive director of partnerships and programs, who leads the team advising the foundation. The foundation was a partner on ArtsFund’s COVID Cultural Impact Study, released in January. The study’s findings made it clear that the cultural sector was disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and needed support, Littlefield said.

“It was just a natural next step for us to partner with [ArtsFund] to start trying to bring some relief and hopefully be part of a solution for helping to address those findings,” she said.