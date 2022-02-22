Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be pulling double duty with special performances on top of their hosting duties at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Country superstar and host Parton will be performing with fellow East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini on a song from Parton’s upcoming new album and novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” Co-hosts Barrett and Allen will be the first performance of the March 7 awards show with a two-song set. The ACM Awards will be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed on Prime Video.

Leading nominee Chris Young also has a couple of performances including his song “Raised on Country,” and a collaboration with Mitchell Tenpenny. Newcomer Brittney Spencer will make her ACM debut with a performance with Brothers Osborne.

Reigning ACM entertainer of the year Luke Bryan also has double performances including his hit “Buy Dirt” with Jordan Davis and a performance of his ballad “Up.” Other performers include Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett, Blanco Brown, Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.