Candace Parker knows what she’ll be doing after the WNBA season.

The Los Angeles Sparks star is remaining with Turner Sports after signing a multiyear deal. She will remain part of the network’s NBA and NCAA Tournament coverage as well as contributing analysis to NBA TV, a Turner property.

Parker joined Turner for NCAA Tournament coverage in 2018 before expanding into NBA commentary last season. She had some interest from ESPN, but decided to remain with the network in an expanded role. She will be an integral part of TNT’s Tuesday night telecasts and will co-host a new podcast with Kristen Ledlow.

“It is great to be back,” Parker said. “It was a great process going through negotiations.”

Her main concern now though is leading the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA playoffs. She is averaging 11.2 points for the third-seeded Sparks.

Parker has improved during her two seasons in the studio. She said she has learned a lot and is more assertive when analyzing plays.

One factor in her return to Turner was the NCAA Tournament. At Tennessee, she led the Lady Vols to two championships.

“I didn’t feel that same excitement for the tournament that I had as a player until I started covering it,” she said. “We have a great time in the studio going through the games.”

