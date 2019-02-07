LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.
The 70-year-old rocker’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe “this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”
It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors’ orders. He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.
He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.
