A few arts-and-entertainment-y online diversions for the week, from near and far:

Seattle Opera on KING-FM

Saturday mornings are now Seattle Opera Mornings on KING-FM, with a full opera broadcast at 10 a.m. This weekend’s presentation is Seattle Opera’s 2013 production of “La bohème,” with Francesco Demuro and Elizabeth Caballero. Upcoming broadcasts through the month include “The Flying Dutchman” (May 9), “The Magic Flute” (May 16), “Il trovatore” (May 23) and “Tosca” (May 30). Listen on the radio at KING-FM 98.1 or online at king.org.

New York City Ballet

Ballet lovers, get online: NYCB is presenting a Digital Spring Season (the analog one, of course, was canceled), with two ballets a week posted online on Tuesdays and Fridays. The company’s vaults are vast, and watching these selections can be a course in ballet history. This week brings Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley in George Balanchine’s 1978 “Ballo della Regina,” a tour de force for a ballerina with its fiendishly tricky hops on pointe, and Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall in Christopher Wheeldon’s poignant “After the Rain Pas de Deux” on Friday, May 1. Tuesday, May 5, brings jazzy joy: the lightning-fast “Rubies” section of Balanchine’s “Jewels,” set to Stravinsky and also featuring Fairchild. Ballets go online at 5 p.m. and remain available for 72 hours at nycballet.com

‘Jeopardy!’

A special “Jeopardy!” broadcast TV bonus this week, for fans of Seattle’s own Ken Jennings: KOMO-TV is reairing the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament from earlier this year, bookended by two bonus episodes showing Jenning’s first game in June 2004 and the final game of his historic winning streak in November of that year. (He ultimately won 74 games.) The encore presentation begins Monday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. and this entire entry should have been in the form of a question, shouldn’t it? KOMO-TV; check listings.

Cinco de Mayo

Sadly, there will be no public events for Cinco de Mayo this year, but the local nonprofit Encanto Arts is presenting a livestreamed fundraising concert that will include music (both classical boleros and modern American song) and a discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on Seattle’s communities. Journalists Enrico Cerna and Paco Diaz will narrate, in both English and Spanish. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5; facebook.com/events/1293983854129922

Virtual cinema

Local independent cinemas all over town are continuing to offer “virtual screenings” – i.e. a stream-at-home rental of a new or classic movie, but your rental fee is shared with the presenting local theater, which helps keep them afloat until we can go to the movies again. Many have multiple films available and the offerings change regularly, so check out the website for your favorite theater and see what looks appealing. A few to try: SIFF (siff.net), Ark Lodge (arklodgecinemas.com), Grand Illusion (grandillusioncinema.org), Far Away Entertainment (which includes the Varsity, Admiral, Lynwood and others; farawayentertainment.com), Northwest Film Forum (nwfilmforum.org) and Port Townsend’s Rose Theater (rosetheatre.com).

‘Thrilling Tales’ podcast

Since 2004, Seattle Public Library librarian David Wright has delighted (and frightened) audiences with his “Thrilling Tales” series, in which he would read a short, suspenseful story aloud at noon bimonthly at the downtown library. And now he’s launched a new podcast: “Virtual Thrilling Tales: A Story Time for Grown-Ups,” with a new story every week. Currently Wright is making his way through an eight-part science-fiction serial by Murray Leinster, first published in 1961, called “This World Is Taboo!” Archived recordings of past “Thrilling Tales” are available as well, with selections from authors including O. Henry, Saki, E. Nesbit and G.K. Chesterton. spl.org/podcasts