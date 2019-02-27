BOSTON (AP) — Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction.
Schindler’s Longines wristwatch, a compass he and his wife reportedly used in 1945 as they fled advancing Russians, two Parker fountain pens, and several other items are being sold by Boston-based RR Auction.
The belongings being sold as a package are expected to fetch about $25,000 in the auction that ends March 6.
RR’s Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston says the possessions are from the estate of Schindler’s wife, Emilie, who died in 2001.
Schindler, a Nazi party member whose story was told in the 1993 Oscar-winning movie “Schindler’s List,” saved Jews by employing then in his enamelware and munitions factories. He died in 1974.