LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh was proposed Friday to be a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Yeoh, who won an Academy Award for best actress this year for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” was among eight potential new members who will likely be approved by their soon-to-be colleagues at a meeting next month in Mumbai, India.

The IOC currently has 99 invited members, including a selection of royalty, sports officials, former athletes and leaders from politics and industry. Their main role in the Olympic movement is confirming hosts for the Summer Games and Winter Games that were pre-selected by the IOC administration and executive board.

Also proposed for membership Friday were Olympic medalists Cecilia Tait, a former lawmaker from Peru who won silver in volleyball, and Yael Arad, an Israeli businesswomen and sports commentator who won silver in judo.

Arad was Israel’s first Olympic medalist when she finished second at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Sports officials Balázs Fürjes of Hungary and Michael Mronz of Germany were also proposed. Both have been involved in preparing hosting bids for the Olympics.

Two recently elected presidents of governing bodies in Olympic sports are also set to become IOC members: Petra Sörling of Sweden from table tennis and Kim Jae-youl of South Korea from the International Skating Union.

___

