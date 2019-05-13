CANNES, France (AP) — A year after signing a pledge for gender equality during a festival that saw women protest en masse on the red carpet, Cannes Film Festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux is defending the festival’s record on female filmmakers.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Fremaux spoke at length on Monday, both touting the festival’s strides in gender parity and bristling at what he described as Cannes’ being held to an impossible standard.

Fremaux says the festival is becoming more equal between men and women, but said that gender should not be a factor in Cannes’ selection process.