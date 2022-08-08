Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at 73, hosted the inaugural concert at Seattle’s Marion Oliver McCaw Hall on Sept. 29, 2003.

The concert began with “Have You Ever Been Mellow” and ended with three songs from “Grease,” according to a 2003 Seattle Times review.

“It wouldn’t be an Olivia Newton-John show without ‘Grease,’ ” wrote reviewer Tina Potterf. “And as one of the original ‘pink ladies,’ Newton-John did not disappoint. Wearing a leather jacket over her evening gown, Newton-John ran through a pitch-perfect version of ‘You’re the One I Want’ and ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You.’ Then she slipped into a pink jacket for ‘Summer Nights.’ ”

Newton-John was best known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film “Grease” opposite John Travolta.

“There was a time long ago, dear readers, in June 1978 to be exact, when ‘Grease’ was the greatest summer movie ever, and an irresistibly catchy song called “Summer Lovin’ ” was stuck in the head of every kid,” wrote Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald in 2009.

Her “Grease” co-star posted a tribute on Instagram Monday:

Her husband posted the news of her death Monday:

Do you have memories of seeing Olivia Newton-John perform or watching her movies? Share your memories below in the comments.