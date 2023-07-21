Welcome to the weekend! Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” stop at Lumen Field is drawing crowds and excitement to Seattle this weekend. But if you aren’t a fan or couldn’t snag tickets, here are other ways to spend the coming days around Seattle.

Eats and drinks

Movies and TV

Christopher Nolan’s elegant, majestic “Oppenheimer” is three hours long — and you feel every thrilling, immersive minute, writes critic Moira Macdonald.

“Barbie” pays homage to the doll’s history, acknowledges the impossible standards Barbie represents and has an enormous amount of fun along the way, writes Macdonald.

Books

Our book critic recommends these new books that make a perfect accompaniment to a lawn chair and an iced tea on a summer day.

Discover Black Northwest science fiction authors from the Northwest African American Museum’s new Sistah Scifi book vending machine.

Need more reading inspiration? Washington-raised actor Ally Maki — whose latest show, “The Big Door Prize,” is streaming on Apple TV+ — gives us a glance at her bookshelf.

Arts and community events

Catch Seattle-based mixed-genre musician Taylar Elizza Beth and others at Capitol Hill Block Party July 21-23.

Outdoors and travel

Lifestyle