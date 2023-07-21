Welcome to the weekend! Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” stop at Lumen Field is drawing crowds and excitement to Seattle this weekend. But if you aren’t a fan or couldn’t snag tickets, here are other ways to spend the coming days around Seattle.
Eats and drinks
- Need a restaurant suggestion in Newcastle? Try this cozy all-day cafe with a great brunch-ish menu or a butcher shop specializing in splendid smoked salmon.
- Make use of those vegetables that are about to go bad in your fridge with this delicious frittata recipe.
Movies and TV
- Christopher Nolan’s elegant, majestic “Oppenheimer” is three hours long — and you feel every thrilling, immersive minute, writes critic Moira Macdonald.
- “Barbie” pays homage to the doll’s history, acknowledges the impossible standards Barbie represents and has an enormous amount of fun along the way, writes Macdonald.
Books
- Our book critic recommends these new books that make a perfect accompaniment to a lawn chair and an iced tea on a summer day.
- Discover Black Northwest science fiction authors from the Northwest African American Museum’s new Sistah Scifi book vending machine.
- Need more reading inspiration? Washington-raised actor Ally Maki — whose latest show, “The Big Door Prize,” is streaming on Apple TV+ — gives us a glance at her bookshelf.
Arts and community events
- Catch Seattle-based mixed-genre musician Taylar Elizza Beth and others at Capitol Hill Block Party July 21-23.
Outdoors and travel
- Here’s how to join a practice match of Quadball, an increasingly popular game inspired by Quidditch.
- Check out one of the city of Seattle’s seven best beaches, as voted on by readers.
Lifestyle
- Know an uplifting Pacific Northwest story? The Seattle Times wants to hear it. Submit a story and it may be featured in The Times.
