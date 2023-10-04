Do you live for the karaoke limelight? Are you a dive bar diva? We want to hear where you sing karaoke around Seattle.

For an upcoming package, we’re diving into the Seattle karaoke scene, and we want to hear from local karaoke lovers. Tell us about your favorite karaoke bar below — when you go, why you love your karaoke bar and what you sing.

We’ll use your tips to inform our reporting and will contact you directly if we want to publish your response.