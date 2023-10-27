Some say Seattle isn’t made for fun after dark. Those people don’t sing karaoke.

The Emerald City is bursting at the seams with karaoke bars, with every-night karaoke joints as well as once-a-week singalongs from Ballard to Columbia City and beyond. These watering holes have unique flavors of kitsch and camp, as do the singers who grace their karaoke stages. No matter which pub you’re parked in, you may recognize this cast of karaoke characters, from the Old-School Crooner to the Crowd-Pleaser and the Dive Bar Butcher.

Here are the eight singers you can expect to hear at your neighborhood karaoke bar.

The Crowd-Pleaser

Their song: “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield

This person can sing fine, but singing isn’t their whole thing. Their song choice and their energy can change the whole night. Buoyed by catchy choruses and upbeat tempos, their performance is infectious. Before you know it, you’re singing every word to a 2000s earworm. When did you even learn the lyrics to this song? You have no idea. The power and magnetism of the Crowd-Pleaser defies logic. Groupthink reigns supreme here. You are happy to be a part of the masses, conducted by the Crowd-Pleaser, the bar’s atmospheric maestro.

The Undercover Chills-Raiser

Their song: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

A quiet, unassuming singer takes the stage. This’ll be awkward, you think. Then they start singing and every note is perfect. Their voice, bigger than them and bigger than you, swells to heights you couldn’t dream of climbing. The stoic dive bar diva stands still, not even swaying as they flawlessly cover Whitney Houston. Their voice is so consuming, they know they don’t need to bother with performance. Their stage presence is the gravitas of their instrument. Then, as quietly as they appeared, they disappear, fading into the anonymity of the crowd.

The Dive Bar Butcher

Their song: “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal

No matter how many times this person karaokes, they’re always bad. Musical talent evaded them their whole life — their stepdad once told them they couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket — and yet, they beat on like a boat against the current. A victim of peer pressure, the Dive Bar Butcher inevitably ascends to the stage. Maybe this time will be different? It never is. Tone-deaf and stricken by the reality of hearing themselves sing without accompaniment, the Butcher loses all sense of rhythm, pitch and even the lyrics to their favorite song.

The Old-School Crooner

Their song: “Hurt” by Johnny Cash

The Old-School Crooner demands to be seen, commanding respect on the stage. They never outgrew their inner choir kid and they never will. They are a well-oiled, well-rehearsed karaoke machine. Each note, each lyric’s inflection hits perfectly and intentionally. This isn’t their first time. No, they remember when karaoke became a thing, and they’ve been doing it since. Not every generation in the bar will know the songs they choose, but there’s no questioning the Old-School Crooner’s voice.

The Anxiously Attached Performer

Their song: “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé

It’s totally fine to karaoke with a buddy, but if that’s the only way someone sings, they’re the Anxiously Attached Performer. (You’ll find countless potential AAPs in the crowd, telling their friends they might finally sing this week.) This person is one-half of a duo or one part of a group. Maybe they’re in a romantic relationship or a codependent best friendship. One thing’s for certain: They’re not singing solo. Each time they go up — and they may sneak up for multiple performances during the night — they’ll be with someone else. This could be a stage fright thing, a way to mask their singing voice or both.

Frank Sinatra Reincarnated

Their song: “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra

When this person opens their mouth, waves of jazz pour out. You’ve heard “The Way You Look Tonight” a million times, but somehow this person is making these classic songs feel fresh, as if the ghost of Ol’ Blue Eyes himself is puppeting this tattooed 20-something from beyond the veil. For the next three to five minutes, it will be smooth sailing in your karaoke room. The bar you’re in might as well have become a 1950s-era lounge thanks to the rich, silky timbre of this singer’s voice.

The Drunken Disaster

Their song: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

You’ll spot this person after the drinks have started flowing but before the regret has set in. Buoyed by liquid courage, this person will take the stage late into the night. You won’t understand half the lyrics. They’ll be leaning on the mic stand and cradling their half-empty drink like it will anchor them to this moment, to reality. You will feel secondhand embarrassment, but also envy, because they are momentarily immune to self-consciousness. No one would say the singing is good, but you can’t deny the enthusiasm.

The Innovator

Their song: A heavy metal rendition of “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

Have you ever heard a heavy metal version of “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child? Now you have. This person is pushing the boundaries on the karaoke craft and you have to respect it. They’re not only singing the lyrics flawlessly, they’re changing the entire style, meaning and impact of the song on the stage in real-time. The Innovator impresses, amazes, delights and delivers with their performance. You’re left wondering: How? You’re left wanting more. You may even go back next week to see what else they’ve cooked up.