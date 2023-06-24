Irene “The Alien” Dubois is a weirdo. At least that’s what she thought before she joined the Seattle drag scene in 2016.

“I started doing drag in Texas and I intended to be the weirdo. That was what I enjoyed doing and I found myself like a fish out of water in Texas,” said Dubois, a popular Seattle drag entertainer. “So, when I moved to Seattle and went to my first drag show, I immediately clicked in, I knew I was in the right place.”

Compared with the alternative, sometimes experimental drag happening in Seattle, Dubois’ Texas-influenced drag style was seen as more polished and mainstream — like the glamorous, pretty styles often seen in drag pageants or TV shows. It was no surprise to folks in the Seattle drag scene when, in January, Dubois was chosen to grace the highest stage for drag in the U.S.: “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Yet, when Dubois met the other drag performers in the Season 15 cast, she (happily) found she was the weirdo again.

“When I got to ‘Drag Race,’ I was the alt queen,” Dubois said. “Everybody there was like, ‘Oh, you’re the weirdo.’ I think that speaks volumes to the fact that Seattle’s Overton window is so far over that the queens here [who] everyone thinks would go do pageants are the weird queens to everybody else.”

That’s what Dubois loves about Seattle’s drag scene — “it has its own thing.”

And it’s thriving. From drag brunches and story times to drag venues and bars, you could easily see drag every day of the week in Seattle.

Seattle has sent six drag queens to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” since the show’s premiere in 2009, including superstars Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme. Yet, when most people think of great drag cities, Seattle doesn’t make the list.

With a supportive community and open-minded audiences, Seattle is a city where drag queens (and kings) can get their proverbial wings. But some in the community say the factors that make Seattle’s drag scene such a great place for artists to get started can get lost in translation on the national stage.

Seattle drag gives you … wigs

If Seattle is where drag queens get their wings, then drag entertainer Kaleena Markos is the wing maker — or the wig maker, that is.

Markos be-wigs many of the city’s professional drag queens, and his wigs have made eye-catching appearances on “Drag Race” as well. Markos is also the general manager at Queer/Bar, a bar and performance venue on Capitol Hill that counts several famous queens among its regular cast and alumni, including Dubois.

Starting as a drag entertainer in 2012 in Seattle, Markos has watched the scene grow and change over the years — from a scene where drag hopefuls competed for no pay to a supportive arts community overflowing with talent, diversity and enough money and opportunities to go around.

Some of this transformation, Markos says, seems to be a product of the pandemic.

“Since the pandemic, queens have come together a lot more, you’re seeing a lot more community as far as helping new performers get to a place where they can start taking paid bookings,” Markos said.

When Seattle drag performer Bosco made the Season 14 cast of “Drag Race” in 2022, for example, the community came together to help her succeed.

“It was literally all hands on deck in a tiny little apartment. I gave her every wig that I had, my personal wig, for her to go on and do well. We were giving her the things off of our backs to make sure that she was going to go and do well,” Markos said. “Before the pandemic, things just seemed more separated.”

But even before the pandemic, Seattle’s drag scene was always a great place for aspiring drag artists.

“Come on, let’s just try it”

Now a veteran drag king, D. Dynasty used to attend drag shows as an admirer. The more he watched, the more he knew he wanted to try it. The minute he mentioned this urge to one of the performers, they practically pushed him onto the stage.

“Seattle is unique in saying, ‘Come on, let’s just try it,’” said D. Dynasty. “Not everyone’s 100% like that, yet I feel like we have some good-hearted, like-minded, warmhearted folk in Seattle that will say, ‘Baby, we see you 1000% all the time. Come on, let’s do it.’ … That’s how I got started.”

That’s how drag artist and showgirl Cali the Stalli burst onto the Seattle scene recently, too.

After her experiences in drag in Southern California, the Bay Area and Atlanta, Cali the Stalli was surprised by how welcoming Seattle is to newcomers.

In most places, you have to know someone or be part of a drag family — a social group of performers that compete in pageants together — to get started, said Cali. In Seattle, that isn’t necessary.

In fact, after Markos saw Cali perform at the open-call Seattle Drag Auditions, Markos later spotted Cali in the crowd at Queer/Bar’s weekly drag cabaret Mx. and called out to her from the stage, inviting her to perform at the next show.

While Cali’s story has a sprinkle of magic fairy dust to it, she noted that the open-to-all drag competitions in Seattle, which offer cash prizes and regular cast member spots, is something she’s never seen before.

Last month, she won an invitation-only competition at Queer/Bar, The Final Girls, and June 16 marked her first performance as a regular cast member of the bar’s Mx. show.

But getting your sequined high heel in the door is only half of it. Part of the reason Seattle’s scene is ideal for newbie drag talent is that Seattle audiences are open to new ideas — and willing to shell out for it.

“There are opportunities and opportunities are paying better, so it really allows you to invest into your art, and your art is just taken more seriously here, because people are more open-minded about the art that you’re presenting,” said Varian Oatman, also known as Issa Man, a drag entertainer who moved to Seattle from Anchorage, where she says there was only one bar that did drag.

The going rate for drag performance in Anchorage, Oatman said, was between $45 and $75 per night. In New York in 2018, The New York Times reported that many drag performers were doing gigs for $50 to $250 a night, and sometimes for free. Meanwhile, for Seattle performers, $100 a night is considered a low base pay, Oatman said. Cali agrees and says she makes “considerably” more in Seattle than any other city she’s performed in.

“It’s a really, really good scene to kind of get your bearings,” Oatman said. “I’m really, really lucky to have grown up in this drag scene.”

When it comes to national representation, though, things change. Oatman, D. Dynasty and Cali all agreed: While the drag that Seattle exports to the national stage is defined by incredible talent, it doesn’t always represent the local scene’s diversity and alternative style.

“You’re allowed to do such weird stuff”

“I thought it was going to be straight-up weird drag everywhere,” Cali the Stalli said, explaining what she thought the Seattle drag scene would be like before she moved here. “You don’t really think of glamour or fashion, television or film when you think of Seattle. You think of, like, granola and the outdoors and how beautiful it is.”

Instead, Cali found a hugely diverse scene offering everything from the super-weird to the super-mainstream.

“I’ve seen dancing queens, I’ve seen alien queens, only one demon queen, and that’s Bosco,” Cali said. “All sorts of queens.”

Cali, whose own style is more mainstream, said the demographic diversity of the Seattle scene made her feel at home.

“I’m actually really shocked by the amount of POC queens I’ve seen here. Seattle is a very white place. For it to be such a predominantly white place, the queens that we have there are a lot, a lot of people of color,” she said.

“Moving here, I felt so isolated, because I’m a Black trans woman and there’s not a lot of me just walking around in day-to-day life. Then you step into the venues and you feel embraced. … That’s what has helped me thrive so much in the drag scene here — feeling seen and feeling like I can really truly be myself.”

Looking at the drag performers who have found national fame, though, you would not know Seattle’s drag scene is so diverse.

Although their styles of drag — like Jinkx Monsoon’s comedy and Bosco and Dubois’ respective demon and alien themes — do reflect some of the artistic freedom of Seattle’s scene, most of the performers are white and cisgender.

“[They] are really good representations of the level of talent that Seattle has to offer in our drag scene, but from a demographic standpoint, they’re not a very good representation,” Oatman said. “Only one of them is trans, and I would say the vast majority of the Seattle drag scene are trans women, and I would say half of the people are people of color … and I feel like we have a very diverse amount of body types.”

That diversity of demographics and performance style make Seattle’s drag scene a unique place that nurtures fresh ideas.

“When a lot of girls from out of town travel here, they do notice that our audiences are so much more open-minded,” Oatman said. “You’re allowed to do such weird stuff.”

But as shows like “Drag Race” capture new audiences and influence trends in the larger drag world, Seattle artists aren’t so sure they want to let the cat out of the sequined bag when it comes to Seattle’s special scene.

“The more Seattle queens get on things like ‘Drag Race,’ or we had Miss Texas on [drag reality show] ‘Camp Wannakiki,’ they’re definitely helping to put it on the map,” Cali the Stalli said. “But do we want that? Or do we want to keep it our own little hidden gem? I don’t know. I mean, why not?”