Seattle is full of funny people, and even more have local tour stops this fall. Here are the ones worth the price of admission, from comedy royalty like Carol Burnett to the best homegrown showcases.

Damon Wayans Jr.: There’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with sharing a name with your comedy-superstar dad. But as the Wayans of a younger generation, Damon stands (up) on his own. You’ll recognize him from “New Girl” and “Happy Endings” — he’s one of the most in-demand TV stars of the year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sept 22, Parlor Live Comedy Club, 700 Bellevue Way N.E. #300, Bellevue; $25/$35 (parlorlive.com)

Can You Handle It?! According to a post on “Seattle Gay Scene,” this recurring late-night comedy offering from local improvisers Graham Downing and Michael Castillo “is an unapologetically queer show where we’ll be talking about adult topics. Can’t handle that? Don’t come.” But if you can handle it, you’ll be treated to conversations with different local comics on the last Friday or Saturday of each month. The Sept. 29 lineup features Clara Pluton and Val Nigro, the seriously hilarious “real lezbian comedy couple” from local broadcast/podcast “Hot Takes with Hot Dykes.” (You can hear them live on Hollow Earth Radio every other Monday at 7 p.m.) 10 p.m. Sept. 29, The Pocket Theater, 8312 Greenwood Ave. N, Seattle; $10/$14 (thepocket.org)

Kathleen Madigan: She’s been on “The Tonight Show” dozens of times, and she’s been touring the country doing stand-up for over three decades. (Her 2016 stand-up special, “Bothering Jesus,” is available on Netflix.) This time around, Madigan is speaking Seattle’s language with her Boxed Wine and Bigfoot tour, named for her relatable proclivity for perusing the internet with a glass of wine, seeking info on (supposedly) mythical creatures. 8 p.m. Oct. 6, Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave., Seattle; $27.50 (800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com)

Iliza Shlesinger: If her comedy isn’t enough of a draw, the shirts sold on Iliza Shlesinger’s Elder Millennial tour feature a muscular red dragon wearing a silver bra and holding a flip phone. But as the 2008 winner of “Last Comic Standing,” her accolades (Shlesinger’s, not the dragon’s) should speak for themselves: Esquire called her “the next Tina Fey,” and she’s been featured in Elle’s annual Women In Comedy issue two years running. She’s faced critiques that her dating-centric set reinforces gender stereotypes (and caught flak for suggesting the same of other women comics) but she’s a rising star who’s worth a watch. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Moore Theatre, 1932 2nd Ave., Seattle; $35 (800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com)

Cameron Esposito: Last year, The New York Times’ “Comic to Watch” Cameron Esposito came to Seattle as one half of a comedy duo with her then-partner Rhea Butcher. Esposito has a diverse repertoire, from her interview-style podcast “Queery” to an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.” But solo stand-up, like the upcoming Seattle stop on her national tour Person of Consequence, is really where she shines. If her work is new to you, check out her recently released stand-up special “Rape Jokes,” which tackles sexual assault from her perspective as a survivor (it’s free to watch, but donations benefit anti-sexual-violence organization RAINN). 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $28 (ticketmaster.com)

Ron Funches: Whatever TV genre is your favorite, Ron Funches has likely been in it: He’s voiced characters on “Bob’s Burgers” and “Adventure Time,” starred in the NBC series “Undateable,” appeared on cooking show “Chopped” and written for “The Eric Andre Show.” And his stand-up is even better. Don’t miss a chance to see Funches prove his own theory that “being nice can be funny” in Bellevue this October (your laughs might even be immortalized in a TV special, which he’ll be filming during these performances). 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 20, Parlor Live Comedy Club, 700 Bellevue Way N.E. #300, Bellevue; $30/$35 (parlorlive.com)

Phoebe Robinson: Scheduled just days after the release of her new collection of essays “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay,” Phoebe Robinson’s Seattle appearance is actually a stop on the sophomore author’s book tour. But expect hilarity nonetheless: She co-created podcast “2 Dope Queens” (which later became four HBO specials), co-starred in the Netflix comedy “Ibiza” and wrote for the final season of “Portlandia.” While book-tour events are usually free, the ticket price for Robinson’s Seattle gig covers a complimentary book (and guaranteed entry). 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $60-$105 (lectures.org)

Carol Burnett: How to summarize Carol Burnett? She’s a comedy and television icon, whose variety program “The Carol Burnett Show” spanned more than a decade starting in 1967, received 25 Emmy awards and was recognized by Time magazine in 2007 as one of “100 Best Television Shows of All Time.” And, believe it or not, Burnett’s also the only comedian on this list who’s been honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Burnett’s Benaroya Hall appearance will give audiences an opportunity to engage in conversation with her; topics may be unpredictable, but Burnett can be counted on to be warm, funny and insightful. 7 p.m. Oct. 21, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $69-$179 (206-215-4747 or seattlesymphony.org)

Toxic Shock: Best friends Bettina McKelvey and Emily Shahan take the diversified set of a modern comedian one step further as sketch duo Toxic Shock, with shows featuring some combination of live sketches, music videos and, as McKelvey told CityArts in March, “some half-baked but really enthusiastic choreography.” The details of their November performance have yet to be announced, but past shows have found inspiration in everything from ’90s erotic thrillers to comedy duo Key and Peele, so you’re in good hands. 10 p.m. Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, The Pocket Theater, 8312 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; $10/$14 (thepocket.org)

The Comedy Nest: Among the myriad worthwhile selections in Seattle’s surprisingly healthy open-mic scene is The Comedy Nest, which combines a women-centered open mic with a more polished set from a seasoned local comic every week. It’s a welcoming spot, whether you want to support local artists in a casual atmosphere or give comedy a go yourself (email comedynestseattle@gmail.com by 4 p.m. Sunday to be considered for a Tuesday spot). Bonus: The bar has a creative, gin-heavy cocktail menu, the perfect way to spend all the money you saved on the show. 8 p.m. Tuesday nights, The Rendezvous, 2322 2nd Ave., Seattle; free (facebook.com/ComedyNestSeattle)

