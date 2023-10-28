Midway through the Little Red Hen’s weekly karaoke night on a recent Wednesday in Green Lake, host DJ Forrest Gump called out for “Crime Scene.” It was his turn to sing Black Sabbath.

A man in a black cowboy hat stepped onto the dive bar’s stage. Under the lights, standing in front of a frieze of dancing chickens, he wore a white shirt with “Crime Scene Cleaners” emblazoned in red. His arms by his side, Crime Scene stood stationary and leaned toward the mic stand, growling and wailing “War Pigs” just like Ozzy Osbourne.

This is Christopher Vegors, 43, a Marine veteran and a crime scene cleaner. He often sings karaoke at the Hen with his 22-year-old son, Christian, and former employees. Vegors recently gave his business, Crime Scene Cleaners NW, to Christian. The elder Vegors was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), in February. He’s lost almost all use of his arms.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna see 45,” Vegors said. “I’m trying to make the most of it by doing stuff I enjoy. Karaoke is a good outlet for that.”

He has found connection at the Hen’s karaoke nights largely because of DJ Forrest Gump — or, as his birth certificate reads, Robert Brewer.

“Robert is a coordinator,” Vegors said. “He wants to bring people together.”

By 9 p.m. on most Wednesdays near Green Lake, the streets are empty, the storefronts dark. But inside the neighborhood’s country bar you’ll find life. At the Little Red Hen, you’ll find karaoke.

Wednesdays at the Hen — a low-ceilinged space with a $3 karaoke night shot special, red bar lights, vinyl booths and Old West murals on the walls — are a haven for the neighborhood’s songbirds, its extroverts, its service industry workers and people who just need to work through something with music. It’s a community thanks to Brewer and his all-are-welcome singalongs.

“Hosting karaoke and being DJ Forrest Gump is like a box of chocolates,” Brewer said, grinning, “because you never know what you’re going to get.”

Brewer, 54, has run karaoke at the Hen for nearly 16 years. He’s been DJ Forrest Gump since the early 1990s, when he hosted Rap Attack on 90.3 KCMU in the communications building at the University of Washington. Brewer, a Marine, commuted to Seattle from Joint Base Lewis-McChord (before the consolidation of Fort Lewis and McChord Air Force Base) at rush hour. Running late in his fatigues, his fellow DJs would yell “run, Forrest, run!” from their studio window.

As a karaoke jockey, or KJ, Brewer sets the tone with interlude songs between performances. He encourages people. He makes them feel at ease. Upon request, Brewer will sing backing vocals, providing the perfectly pitched “woo-hoos” and “yee-hoos” in Gwen Stefani’s “The Sweet Escape,” for instance. If a singer is struggling, Brewer helps. Sometimes he’ll buy them a shot.

“We have all walks of life that come here and they just enjoy singing and mingling and talking,” Brewer said. “It creates camaraderie.”

He spends Wednesdays at the Little Red Hen, Thursdays at Rickshaw in North Seattle, and every other Friday at the Brick Saloon in Roslyn, Kittitas County — facilitating the baring of souls, letting folks sing their hearts out.

The stage at the Hen has seen nearly a century of performances. These walls have absorbed a lot of soul.

The Little Red Hen has hosted live music since the bar opened on Phinney Ridge in 1933. In 1955, it moved to Green Lake, establishing itself as a neighborhood hub for live tunes, lively dancing and friendly service. The Stone Temple Pilots filmed the “Plush” music video here, covering the dancing chickens with tinsel. There’s line dancing, dance lessons, jam sessions, or live country music every night of the week.

Wednesdays, of course, are for karaoke.

Environmental engineer Maya Vita, 22, a first-timer at the Hen on a recent Wednesday night, sang “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy. She loves karaoke.

“It’s so human, the urge to sing,” Vita said. “For a lot of people, it’s something you want to do no matter if you’re good or bad at it. I just really like watching that.”

Brewer also sees karaoke as a way for people to receive recognition they don’t typically get.

“A lot of times people don’t get the appreciation they deserve,” Brewer said. “Maybe that’s a ‘thank you’ or maybe an applause.”

This tipsy singalong makes it easy to forge fast friendships, to come out of your shell, to tell somebody you appreciate them and make a connection.

“Maybe a person might forget your name,” Brewer said, “but they might remember what you sang.”

That camaraderie is important to the KJ, especially for the veteran community. A lot of veterans use karaoke as an outlet, Brewer said. When he meets a veteran at karaoke, he connects them with other veterans at the Hen.

That’s how he met Vegors and Josh Claeson, 40. Brewer introduced them and they hit it off.

“Nobody [in the military] has the same experience,” Claeson said. “But [Vegors] raised his hand just like I did. That’s the connection. From the second I was talking to him, I understood him.”

With a small and disconnected veteran community in Seattle, these friendships don’t happen easily, Claeson said. Now, Vegors and Claeson talk on the phone all the time, venting to each other. Then they’ll meet up and sing.

Ever since their time in the military, music has functioned as “a tonic,” Vegors said.

Vegors uses music to embrace the life he has left, he explained outside the bar, a cigarette dangling between his mostly numb fingers. Christian Vegors, sitting on the liftgate as his dad leaned on the Crime Scene Cleaners pickup, plucked the cigarette from his dad’s fingers and held it to his dad’s lips. Gratefully, Vegors inhaled then exhaled.

“You see me sing?” Vegors asked. “Did you see my hands just dangling there like a cephalopod? In two months, I’m going to be in a wheelchair.”

Vegors is trying to make the most of the performance time he has left.

“He’s going to keep doing what he’s going to keep doing, knowing what’s coming,” Claeson said. “I respect the hell out of him. I’m proud of him. I don’t think I would have that much courage.”

Vegors, uncomfortable with the saccharine turn in conversation, interjected.

“You know why I don’t want to be cremated?” Vegors asked. He waited for a “Why?”

“I don’t trust anyone else on the grill.”

Behind the group, the door to the Hen opened and closed. People entered and exited. The sounds of karaoke and conversation ebbed and flowed, muffled to amplified, life inside the bar spilling onto the Green Lake street.

Christian Vegors grew up hearing stories of his dad singing karaoke. Because he was underage, he couldn’t join until recently.

“I’ve looked forward [to singing with my dad] for a long time,” Christian said.

The older Vegors used to work at the Royal, a bar that hosted karaoke. That’s where he first sang under the karaoke lights, an experience he says was scarier than the first time he cleaned up a crime scene.

“I would just hear these stories about everyone having a great time, singing karaoke and yelling,” Christian Vegors said. “I remember thinking, ‘I cannot wait to do that with my dad.’ Now that I can, it’s just exciting.”

They now sing “Piano Man” as father and son most Wednesdays at the Hen. They wait until the bar is “nice and full” and pretend they forgot the lyrics to the chorus so the whole bar sings along, Christopher Vegors said.

On this particular Wednesday, someone swooped in and claimed the Billy Joel ballad before the Crime Scene boys could sign up to sing it. They vowed to try again the next week, and likely every week afterward until Christopher Vegors can no longer sing.