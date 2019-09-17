Do you still equate stand-up comedy with old men making misogynistic jokes in dark, inexplicably smoky basements? Find relief in Seattle’s tightknit scene of creative, inclusive shows (though, to be transparent, most of them are still in basements — can’t win ’em all). Here are some of the best acts in town to get you started, many of them recurring, as well as some high-profile visitors even locals shouldn’t snub.

“Hot Takes with Hot Dykes”

Clara Pluton and Val Nigro are some of the funniest comics in Seattle. Their pet project is podcast “Hot Takes with Hot Dykes,” a biweekly conversational podcast covering the lesbian-culture gamut — from flavored Red Bull and astrology to activism and the joys of queer sex. It’s the kind of podcast that makes you wish you were there with them, laughing — and, on Sept. 24, you can be. The pair are doing a live taping of the podcast at Town Hall. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24; Forum at Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave. (west entrance), Seattle; $10, free for those 22 and under; townhallseattle.org

Demetri Martin

You might recognize Demetri Martin for his once-regular spot on the Jon-Stewart-era “Daily Show,” but these days, he’s better known for his strange combination of playing guitar and doodling onstage. Oh, and writing two New York Times bestsellers — no big deal! Martin’s is a truly unique set that manages to avoid feeling kitschy, and his “Wandering Mind” tour is likely to be exceptional among the big shows in Seattle this fall. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; tickets from $35.50; stgpresents.org

“Hot Seat”

Jai Thai on Capitol Hill hosts four Comedy on Broadway events per week in its cozy back bar. At “Hot Seat,” you’ll get solid stand-up from a few featured comedians, local and visiting — but the real fun comes at intermission, when comics and audience members alike are encouraged to participate in “smokables” (the event is sponsored by The Reef dispensary) before returning to watch host Erin Ingle interview her altered guest stars. Check out the Oct. 5 event to see D. Martin Austin, associate producer of the well-loved Portland Queer Comedy Festival. 8 p.m. first Saturdays; Jai Thai, 235 Broadway E., Seattle; $10; facebook.com/jaithaibroadway

“Dark Brew Comedy Show”

“Dark Brew Comedy Show” bills itself as two events in one: “Fresh Blend,” a lineup of young comics hoping to make it big (keep an eye out for Quinton Jones), and “Reserve Blend,” a showcase of experienced comics who have been there, done that (stick around for Tony Daniel). But don’t let the fresh faces fool you: “Dark Brew” promises to deliver 14 funny people who know what they’re doing, with some bonus points for cross-generational appeal. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; Columbia City Theater, 4916 Rainier Ave., Seattle; tickets from $15; do206.com

Seattle International Comedy Competition

If you really want to dedicate your fall to comedy, check out the Seattle International Comedy Competition. The organizers say it’s America’s largest touring comedy competition, with 32 comics from around the world competing for monetary prizes from a pool of at least $15,000 and the right to call themselves the winner (and, uh, just enjoying the art of comedy, of course). When the schedule is finalized, there’ll be a full calendar of shows over the course of November, located up and down the I-5 corridor from Tacoma to Bellingham. In November; check seattlecomedycompetition.org for updates.

Advertising

“Fremont Troll Farm”

This is, perhaps, Seattle’s only comedy show that starts before sunset — at least through the end of September. Held in the intimate upstairs room at Add-a-Ball, its rotating set of hosts manages to get just about every comic who makes so much as a pit stop in Seattle to do a set in front of a Baby Pac-Man pinball machine. (The DJ, naturally, sits at the Pac-Man multiplayer table). It’s worth going to the show just as an excuse to head over to Add-a-Ball, the greatest barcade in Seattle (especially since Shorty’s moved). Just — please — don’t buy out all the $4 cucumber sours. 7 p.m. Fridays; Add-a-Ball, 315 N. 36th St., Unit 2B, Seattle; free; add-a-ball.com

“Unladylike”

This monthly show is run by Erin Ingle, host of “Hot Seat” and director of all things “Comedy on Broadway,” and Alyssa Yeoman, who, in addition to hosting Leafly’s “The Roll-Up” podcast, has her hands in just about everything funny this city has to offer. The concept: “Ten middle fingers” at whatever it means to act like a lady. The result: An exceptional stand-up showcase that’d make the aforementioned basement misogynists blush. 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday of every month; Comedy Underground, 109 S. Washington St., Seattle; $12; comedyunderground.com

Christina P.

Any comedy list would be remiss without a little mom comedy. If you’ve ever known a mom, had a kid, or been a child, you’ll love laughing (sympathetically, of course) at Christina P.’s unique interpretation of the mother’s plight — I mean, gift, of course! Another one of the bigger acts coming to Seattle this fall, Christina P. has been featured in her own Netflix special, “Mother Inferior” (and has another one, “The Degenerates” coming out Oct. 30). 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; tickets from $23.50; stgpresents.org