In 1970, Seattle brought lifesaving medical training out of the ER and into the hands of firefighters. Its legacy was better health care for all.

ABC and Disney are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal. CNN is owned by AT&T.

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here