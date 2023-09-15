NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs got the key to New York City on Friday, the same day that he released his first studio album in 17 years.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Mayor Eric Adams said as he presented a giant key to Combs in Times Square.

The entertainer thanked Adams and shouted, “Diddy finally has the key to the city!”

Combs, 53, was born in New York City and raised in nearby Mount Vernon.

His new album “The Love Album – Off the Grid” is his first solo studio project since 2006.

It features nearly 30 guest artists including Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Babyface, John Legend and Busta Rhymes.