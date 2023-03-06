Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— The 95th Academy Awards are Sunday, which means time is running out for catching up on the nominees. The show, itself, can be streamed beginning at 8 pm EST on ABC.com and the ABC app, with authentication of a provider, as well as on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Most nominees are streaming or available for digital rental. If you’re already caught up on the features, many of the short films are worth catching, including Pamela Ribon’s animated nominee, “My Year of Dicks,” the Russian Arctic doc “Halout” and João Gonzalez’s “Ice Merchants.” Over on the Criterion Channel, the film series “Michelle Yeoh Kicks Ass” is streaming to honor the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star and best-actress nominee. The series collects some of her highlights as an action star in Hong Kong, including “Yes, Madam!” (1985), “Royal Warriors” (1986) and the Ang Lee masterpiece “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000).

— Does Idris Elba need James Bond when he’s got John Luther? In “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” Elba returns as the London homicide detective he’s played across nearly a decade in the BBC crime series. “The Fallen Sun,” Streaming Friday on Netflix, Luther gets his first feature film treatment. In it, a serial killer (Andy Serkis) terrorizes London while Luther, framed for various crimes, sits behind bars.

— The long tradition of Disney sports underdog movies gets a new entry in Jingyi Shao’s “Chang Can Dunk,” premiering Friday on Disney+. Bloom Li stars as an often underestimated 16-year-old high-schooler with one mission: to dunk.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Miley Cyrus has earned ALL the flowers. The single “Flowers” from her upcoming album has become the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history and a chart topper on the Billboard Hot 100. It will be on “Endless Summer Vacation,” arriving Friday with contributions from Brandi Carlile and Sia. Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her “love letter to LA.” The I’m-fine-without-you single “Flowers” has been interpreted as a response song to Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” and it was released on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Fans can also check out Disney+’s original special event, “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” premiering on March 10/

— If you really liked “Asphalt Meadows” by Death Cab for Cutie, but think you might like it a little softer, you’re in luck: “Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)” is a new, stripped-down take on their critically acclaimed 10th studio album, which The New York Times praised, saying “the band brings its incisive, anguished writing to a particularly 2022 brand of existential angst.” Fans of the band will also find a new song co-written by lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard as the theme song for Apple TV+ “Shrinking” starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Bravo’s “Top Chef” is expanding its scope with an all-star edition for its 20th season debuting Thursday. Winners and finalists from different “Top Chef” iterations will compete. Contestants represent Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and even Kentucky in season 20. Episodes were filmed in London, but the finale moved to Paris. It’s the first time an entire “Top Chef” season has taken place abroad.

— The new series “School Spirits” isn’t about homecoming floats or high school mascots but instead is a YA mystery. It stars Peyton List (“Cobra Kai”) as a teen who is stuck in limbo in the afterlife after her murder. She enlists help from other spirit friends to help track down her killer. The series is based on a graphic novel by siblings Megan and Nate Trinrud, due out in the fall. The eight-episode first season debuts Thursday on Paramount+.

— Kerry Washington returns to TV in a half-hour comedy called “UnPrisoned” on Hulu. Created by author Tracy McMillan and based on her real life, Washington plays a single mom who works as a relationship therapist whose father (played by Delroy Lindo of “The Good Fight”) moves in with her and her teenage son after he’s released from prison. “UnPrisoned” premieres Friday.

— Alicia Rancilio

VIDEO GAMES

— Some promising games from smaller Japanese studios take the spotlight in the next few days. Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo lets you investigate some of Tokyo’s most enduring urban legends. There are spurned lovers, a burning man and a whispering canal, and then things really get weird: One case involves a giant, bloody foot that smashes through a mansion’s ceiling and demands to be washed every night. Embrace the mystery Thursday on Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

— Oni: Road to Be the Mightiest Oni digs into more ancient folklore. The protagonist, Kuuta, is a small but spunky imp who’s on a mission to overthrow Momotaro, the human who now rules Onigashima Island after destroying most of its demons. It’s a welcome twist on the monster-hunter formula, with vibrant animation and a more forgiving approach to combat than you usually find in that genre. Kuuta’s quest begins Thursday on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

— Lou Kesten

