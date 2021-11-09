In 2005, Anthony Hathaway, a Boeing engineer, was prescribed the pain medication OxyContin after surgery for a ruptured disk in his back. Today, he’s nearly three years out of prison after robbing 30 Seattle-area banks to fund his addiction.

Campside Media co-founder Josh Dean details Hathaway’s life in “Hooked,” a podcast series based on Dean’s original reporting for Bloomberg Businessweek. Dean found a news article about Hathaway’s arrest when looking for a story about a “specially prolific bank robber.” Only after reading an email from Hathaway in prison did Dean realize Hathaway’s story was about much more than the crime spree.

The Seattle Times spoke with Dean about his desire to create a podcast, his experience learning Hathaway’s emotional story and what “Hooked” can teach listeners — and what it taught Dean himself — about addiction.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What drove you to create a podcast with Hathaway’s story?

The thing I had to leave out of [the Bloomberg story] was so much of the context. … A big part of this story is Tony’s relationship with his son, which I think is a picture of addiction most people have not seen before. Imagine if I said to you, here’s a guy who did heroin with his son, and you said, “What a scumbag. How can you do that?” But when you hear the story, you’ll understand how it can happen and it doesn’t make either of them bad people. And the fact that they stuck together, to me it’s kind of powerful. Maybe the thing a parent should do, in a really twisted way, is try and ride it out together. So it was just a lot of that I had to leave behind. But the other really important thing is that he’s a really good talker and character. … If you’re focusing on a personal story, and that person is not a good talker, then you shouldn’t make a podcast. Tony is a storyteller, he’s able to go into his emotions — he’ll laugh, he’ll cry, he’ll feel bad about himself. There’s always the concern that this person is not telling you the full story. And I don’t get the sense that Tony was faking his emotions, he wears it on his sleeve. And that’s what you want in a podcast subject.

Advertising

What was your experience getting to know Hathaway?

I’ve never had a subject open himself up to me in such a complete way. Tony was and is very open and raw, not afraid to confront the ugly sides of himself and what he’s done. … Can I be sure he was 100% honest with me in every way? No, I can’t, and it’s impossible to fact-check people’s stories of things they did alone 10 years ago. But I think a guy who did heroin with his own son and ended up living in a car, and his son went to prison — all of the things that happened to Tony are stories that I would not want people to know about me if it were me, and yet he tells them. … As a journalist, I’m appreciative that somebody trusted me and gave me such an open book to work with. The flip side of that is that you get really invested in somebody’s story. … It’s hard to remain completely objective when you spend so much time talking to somebody telling their story. So it’s really been different for me. Even though it has nothing to do with me, it’s become more personal than most stories.

What have you found most shocking about Hathaway’s story?

It’s such an extreme story. When you read those things, you don’t ever think about who the person is. And I think the most surprising thing is like when I learned who Tony was, then suddenly it was like, that could be somebody that I know. In a slightly alternate universe, maybe that could be me. … I think that was the biggest shock to me is how a series of things that maybe you don’t have control of can happen to you. And then the next thing you know, you’re a completely different person doing things you never would have imagined. Tony is a very ordinary guy who ended up in an extraordinary situation. As a journalist, I’m using that extraordinary story to tell people an ordinary thing that’s happening to lots of people in America.

What can “Hooked” teach people about addiction?

If you haven’t spent time around addicts, if you haven’t been close to an addict, it’s very easy to be judgmental. Until very recently, we basically vilified addicts. It was a pretty short distance between addict and criminal in most people’s definition. … [The podcast] is meant to humanize and empathize and help people see what it’s like to go through that. It’s like, the bank robbery and the dynamic parts of the story are sort of the candy that gets you to eat the broccoli, and the broccoli is the addiction and opioid story. … And really, we shouldn’t need a bank robber to want to listen to the story of addicts, but I think it’s helpful for people. … And I hope while the show has depressing moments, it’s not a depressing experience. Hopefully, you walk away with empathy for people you may not have empathized with before.