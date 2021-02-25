An episode of NBC’s Canadian import “Nurses” has quietly disappeared from its digital platforms after multiple national Jewish organizations called out its anti-Semitic tropes.

The episode, which aired Feb. 9, included a scene in which a young Orthodox Jewish patient, Israel, finds out he’ll need a bone graft for his injured leg if he ever wants to play basketball again.

“You want to put a dead leg inside of me?” Israel asks.

“A dead goyim leg — from anyone,” his father responds, using the Hebrew word for a non-Jewish person. “An Arab, a woman.”

Israel eventually refuses the surgery, saying God “heals what he creates.”

A source told the Daily News that the episode has been pulled and will not air again on NBC.

The sudden yanking came the same day that groups including Jew in the City, the Simon Wiesenthal Center and B’nai Brith Canada condemned the episode.

“The writers of this scene check all the boxes of ignorance and pernicious negative stereotypes, right down to the name of the patient, Israel — paiyous and all. In one scene, NBC has insulted and demonized religious Jews and Judaism,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement.

“Overreaction? Orthodox Jews are targeted for violent hate crimes — in the city of New York, Jews are number one target of hate crimes in US; this is no slip of the tongue. It was a vile, cheap attack masquerading as TV drama. What’s NBC going to do about it?”

“Nurses,” produced by ICF Films and eOne, was picked up by NBC to help fill the empty fall schedule after production on its shows was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. A second season has been booked, but it’s unclear if NBC will pick it up.

