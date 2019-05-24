NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Naomi Wolf says it is discussing possible corrections in her new book after an interviewer challenged some of her conclusions.

Wolf’s “Outrages: Sex, Censorship, and the Criminalization of Love,” coming out from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt next month, describes severe punishment for gays in the 19th century. But her contention that dozens in England were executed under sodomy law was questioned during a recent BBC conversation with historian Matthew Sweet. Sweet noted that sodomy laws didn’t only refer to gays, but to the abuse of children. He also pointed out that Wolf had misinterpreted the term “death recorded,” which the author had assumed meant the accused was executed. “Death recorded” meant the sentence was documented, but not carried out.

Wolf responded by calling his observations an “important point.”