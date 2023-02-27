Maybe this morning’s snow flurries got me jonesing for summer concert season, or perhaps there’s something in the tiger water over at Woodland Park Zoo (they have tigers, right?). But this year’s ZooTunes slate is looking especially strong with a handful of indie rock darlings in the mix.

Seattle’s rock ‘n’ roll zookeepers unveiled the lineup for the beloved summer concert series, which opens with a two-night stand from zoo regulars Indigo Girls and Pacific Northwest indie rock great Neko Case on June 28-29.

Other highlights include alt-country king Jason Isbell and his 400 Unit band (July 5), enigmatic Sub Pop star Father John Misty with hometown hip-hop heroes Shabazz Palaces (Aug. 10), influential art-rock great Patti Smith (Aug. 16), resurgent indie-pop favorites Tegan and Sara (Aug. 17) and Japanese Breakfast, the still-sizzling indie-pop vehicle of Oregon native Michelle Zauner, with support from PNW stalwarts Built to Spill (Aug. 20).

Tickets for the zoo’s fundraising concert series go on sale 10 a.m. March 3 at zoo.org. Here’s the full lineup:

June 28-29: Indigo Girls / Neko Case

July 5: Jason Isbell and the 400 unit with Deer Tick

July 6: Nickel Creek

July 17: The Dead South with Corb Lund

July 23: Blues Traveler / Big Head Todd and The Monsters

August 8: The Mountain Goats with Blitzen Trapper

August 10: Father John Misty

August 16: Patti Smith

August 17: Tegan and Sara

August 20: Japanese Breakfast with Built To Spill

August 23: The Flaming Lips performing “Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots”