After a year of virtually no live music, signs of live shows are popping up. The latest: Woodland Park Zoo’s popular ZooTunes, which this week announced a partial lineup of summer concerts.

The zoo is partnering this year with Seattle radio station KEXP, which is curating a lineup of local musicians. On the schedule so far:

The Posies, July 18

Naked Giants, Aug. 8

Polyrhythmics, Aug. 25

Tickets for those shows go on sale May 21 at zoo.org/zootunes.

Seven more artists, to be announced at a later date, will be added to the lineup, according to a zoo spokesperson.

Some of the COVID-19 safety policies the zoo is putting in place:

Tickets are available online only (not sold at zoo gates).

Full-price tickets are needed for children 3 and older.

Reserved pod seating is available for two-person, four-person, six-person or 10-person pods.

The member online-only presale starts two days before the general on-sale.

Concert entry will be at the north gate, inside the bear parking lot on North 59th Street.

No outside food and beverage (other than sealed water bottles) are allowed at concerts.

At bag check, clear bags 16″ x 16″ x 5″ or smaller allowed, provided they don’t contain items on the zoo’s list of prohibited items.

More info: zoo.org/zootunes/faq.