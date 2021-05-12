After a year of virtually no live music, signs of live shows are popping up. The latest: Woodland Park Zoo’s popular ZooTunes, which this week announced a partial lineup of summer concerts.
The zoo is partnering this year with Seattle radio station KEXP, which is curating a lineup of local musicians. On the schedule so far:
- The Posies, July 18
- Naked Giants, Aug. 8
- Polyrhythmics, Aug. 25
Tickets for those shows go on sale May 21 at zoo.org/zootunes.
Seven more artists, to be announced at a later date, will be added to the lineup, according to a zoo spokesperson.
Some of the COVID-19 safety policies the zoo is putting in place:
- Tickets are available online only (not sold at zoo gates).
- Full-price tickets are needed for children 3 and older.
- Reserved pod seating is available for two-person, four-person, six-person or 10-person pods.
- The member online-only presale starts two days before the general on-sale.
- Concert entry will be at the north gate, inside the bear parking lot on North 59th Street.
- No outside food and beverage (other than sealed water bottles) are allowed at concerts.
- At bag check, clear bags 16″ x 16″ x 5″ or smaller allowed, provided they don’t contain items on the zoo’s list of prohibited items.
More info: zoo.org/zootunes/faq.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.