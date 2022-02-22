Seattle may have woken up under a wet blanket of snow this morning, but summer concert announcement season is officially upon us. Tuesday morning already brought news of a Port Townsend festival’s superb comeback lineup, and now one of Seattle’s favorite concert series has unveiled the first chunk of its summer lineup.

Woodland Park Zoo announced the first phase of its fundraising ZooTunes series, set to open June 15 with folk-rock greats Indigo Girls, who are no strangers to the zoo’s beloved concert lawn. The roots-rocking lineup continues with Northwest expat Neko Case (June 16) and a stellar triple bill of Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine with Allison Russell (June 19), whose “Outside Child” LP earned raves and three Grammy nominations. Both Russell and the Indigo Girls joined Washington’s own Brandi Carlile in Mexico this month for the third edition of Carlile’s vacation festival, Girls Just Wanna Weekend.

After Americana vets Old Crow Medicine Show hold grassy court July 18, America’s favorite hip-hop band The Roots returns to the zoo July 31.

Also among the zoo’s first batch of shows: indie-folk stars Mt. Joy (Aug. 11), enduring alt-rock oddballs Cake (Aug. 21) and rootsy songsmith Shakey Graves (Aug. 28).

Tickets for all shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at zoo.org/zootunes.