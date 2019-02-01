The veteran Portland artist explores her heritage and unpacks some weighty topics, while taking more control of her music amid a period of personal growth.

Luz Elena Mendoza is undergoing a midcareer metamorphosis. Five or so years ago, the creative force behind veteran Portland band Y La Bamba made the decision to reconfigure its lineup, coinciding with a transformational period of self-discovery.

After working on various side projects and collaborations, Mendoza emerged from a mini Y La Bamba hiatus with 2016’s “Ojos Del Sol,” placing her more firmly in the driver’s seat.

“With my growth and me just taking charge more of my life, I’ve been able to create safe spaces for myself to feel and breathe the way that I need to as a Chicana, first-generation Mexican-American artist, and celebrate all of that and not be ethnically tokenized or picked on,” she says by phone amid a two-month writing trip in Mexico between tours.

Mendoza’s personal and artistic progression continues on her new album, “Mujeres,” due Feb. 8 on Portland’s Tender Loving Empire, days before Y La Bamba’s Feb. 10 stop at the Tractor Tavern. The album serves as an aural document of Mendoza’s growth, delving into her heritage and upbringing, and unpacking weighty emotional topics in the context of the post-election social and political climate. Dedicated to her mother, “Mujeres” — which means “women” in Spanish — is meant to uplift other women who have struggled in a patriarchal society as Mendoza has.

“The record is to celebrate what is so profound within us women that gets so often dismissed and unseen in the way that it needs to be seen,” Mendoza says. “I’m just exhausted by continuing doing work for other people, that labor. With music as an extension of who I am, I get to document that and hope that that will make an energy shift.”

As with her past work, Mendoza fluidly blends elements of folk music from both sides of the border and dream-pop, while singing in Spanish more frequently, as she did on “Ojos Del Sol.” The title track is a triumphant song of empowerment, with an all-women chorus soaring over thunderous percussions, swirling with joy, grief and resilience all at once.

Mendoza describes each song on “Mujeres” as being like a conversation. The resplendent “Boca Llena” — with its entrancing Latin groove and earthy bass tones — is specifically addressed to her father (and other powerful men she’s looked up to), whom she loves dearly, opening up about the “barrier of connection” misogyny has created between them.

As Mendoza’s getting more in touch with herself, she’s also assumed producer duties, overcoming daily self-doubts while recording “Mujeres.” Grasping the reins more tightly enabled her to take more chances, she says, with the results reflecting “how I choose to navigate my life.”

“Being a producer is me allowing myself to be vulnerable and apply all the potential,” Mendoza says. “And it’s been hard being a woman in the music industry in general. That story’s very specific to every individual. For me, I know how hard it’s been for me to even believe that I have value in my creative input.”

_____

Y La Bamba. 8 p.m. Feb. 10, Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle; $12, 21-plus; 206-789-3599, tractortavern.com